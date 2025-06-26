Vegetation fire in Spanish Fork under control following some evacuations

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Officials with the Utah County Sheriff's Office say a small fire that broke out in Spanish Fork on Thursday is under control. The fire was first reported at 11:37 a.m. near the 2900 block of South Spanish Oak Drive.

According to the sheriff's office, crews were able to stop the spread of the fire and mark it under control. However, it currently isn't known exactly how much was burned due to the blaze.

Officials say they did evacuate some homes as a precaution, but no injuries have been reported.

It isn't currently clear how the fire started. FOX 13 News is in contact with officials and will udpate this article when we learn more.