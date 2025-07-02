Where firefighting efforts stand against Utah's two largest wildfires

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Governor Spencer Cox declared Wednesday Wildland Firefighter Day, recognizing the courage and dedication of the men and women who protect lives, homes, and natural landscapes from wildfires.

“Our wildland firefighters are heroes. They face incredible risks to keep us safe and protect the places we love,” said Gov. Cox. “We owe them our gratitude, and that starts with doing our part. This summer, use fireworks wisely, follow local rules, and help prevent the next fire.”

So far in 2025, Utah has seen 438 wildfires, with 331 caused by human activity. Those fires have collectively burned more than 52,500 acres in the state and continue to burn.

Watch: Southern Utah ranchers face double challenge of wildfires and drought

But as the state takes a day to reflect on the efforts of wildland firefighters, where do the fights against the two largest wildfires this year in Utah stand?

FORSYTH FIRE:

Officials stated Wednesday morning that the Forsyth Fire is now at 13,419 acres and has 42% containment on its spread.

Crews were able to complete the handline in the southwest corner of the fire up to Forsyth Creek and around the Pine Valley Recreation Area.

U.S. Forest Service

Though officials with the U.S. Forest Service stated Wednesday morning that the fire has partially affected the Pine Valley Recreation Area, along with the equestrian loop. Some horse stables, signs, and trees have been burned by the fire, prompting officials to close the park.

U.S. Forest Service

Extra consideration is going into how today's weather is expected to influence the wildfire and the safety of firefighters. Experts say that chances are higher for dry lightning, stronger winds, and rain.

FRANCE CANYON FIRE:

As of Wednesday, officials say the France Canyon Fire is at 33,362 acres and 64% contained. The fire's north, northeast, south, and most of the western flanks have been secured by workers.

Monsoonal influence is leading crews to continue their patrols and mop-up operations in the area while remaining alert for potential new fires started by dry lightning.