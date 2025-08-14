Utah's wildfire season has been bad, not for the reasons you think

ST. GEORGE, Utah — From the mountainside of Ogden to Monroe Canyon to Pine Valley, it seems like this has been a summer of wildfires in Utah. But appearances may be deceiving.

There have actually been fewer wildfires this year, 760 in all, down from 876 at the same point a year ago. The bad news is that there has been an increase this year in the number of wildfires that were human-caused, as conditions are ripe for any spark to become an inferno.

"We’re just in such a dry, dry situation, really across the state, but southern Utah especially," explained Washington County Emergency Services Manager Jason Bradley. "Anytime you have such low humidity, wind, and heat, the chances of ignition on any type, whether it's a spark or a firework or whatever, is almost 100%. So the risk of fire is just outrageous."

Bradley said an elevated fire danger will remain statewide for the rest of the week, and reminded homeowners with brush or fire fuels to clear at least 100 feet around their properties and always have a go-bag at the ready if there’s a need for a quick escape.