Evacuations downgraded for Willard Peak Fire

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — Evacuations were downgraded to "green" for residents impacted by the Willard Peak fire, North Ogden City announced early Saturday afternoon.

In a post to the city's official Facebook page, North Ogden City says both the Weber County Sheriff's Office and the Northern Utah Type 3 Incident Management team feel it is safe to downgrade the evacuation for residents east of 1050 East and north of 2850 North.

While the evacuation is being downgraded, the city says residents should still prepare ahead of time for "hazards might threaten their homes and community." Specific examples include registering with the Weber County alert system, making accommodations for pets, and having a family communication plan.

As of this morning, the Willard Peak fire remains at 577 acres and is 41% contained.