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Wildfire in Box Elder County burns 8,000 acres as winds pick up, no containment

Wildfire in Box Elder County burns 8,000 acres as winds pick up, no containment
Courtesy Utah Fire Info
Wildfire in Box Elder County burns 8,000 acres as winds pick up, no containment
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BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A wildfire in Box Elder County near the Great Salt Lake has spread to an estimated 8,000 acres as high-speed winds impact the area.

Brushy Canyon Fire has reached 8,000 acres as of 7:50 p.m. Winds reaching 75 miles per hour pushed the fire over the dozer line, created earlier Thursday afternoon, fueling further spread.

Officials confirm crews are continuing to work as conditions "remain dynamic and rapidly changing."

Earlier Thursday afternoon, officials confirmed no structures or values were threatened except for range lands.

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