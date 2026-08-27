New Brushy Canyon Fire expands by thousands of acres overnight in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — The Brushy Canyon Fire that was first spotted late Wednesday in Box Elder County has already grown to thousands of acres, officials shared in their latest update.

Utah Fire Info reported the fire, located approximately 10 miles south of the ongoing Owen Canyon Fire, was originally seen in the early evening by aerial resources.

As of Thursday morning, the fire has grown to an estimated 2,500-3,000 acres, and its expansion is being driven by strong winds.

No structures are currently threatened by the fire, and no evacuations have been ordered.

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