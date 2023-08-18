SIM cards are a thing of the past. Here's why the eSIM is the future of connectivity

The sim card that exists inside your phone is what connects your phone to your specific cellular network.

For most of us we might not even realize it’s there. When we get a new phone from our carrier, or a store it’s usually set up for us.

But now the physical SIM card, which has been an integral part of cellular technology since we first started using mobile phones, is on its way out. While we’ve been promised this faze out of the physical SIM for over a decade, this time it’s for good.

Its replacement? In the United States, and eventually the rest of the world, a digital version of the SIM card–called an eSIM–will be included on many newer phones, and will soon become the norm.

Last year Apple eliminated the SIM Card Tray from Iphone 14 in an effort to reduce the space occupied by SIM cards. Several other electronic companies are following suit.

Here's why this may matter for you, especially if you regularly travel between countries

“I think it was a natural evolution,” said Jeff Fieldhack, research director for Counterpoint Research, a global technology market research firm in the TMT (technology, media and telecommunications) industry. “ It's easier for the smart smartphone makers, because the physical sim tray takes up a lot of space. And they can simply solder it right to the board. So it's actually more efficient, less power hungry.”

What are the pros of eSIM

An eSIM card cannot be stolen without stealing the phone, whereas a removable SIM card can be stolen and used to commit identity fraud or for gaining access to victims’ financial and social media accounts.

eSIM offers the ability to have multiple sims in one phone. Many newer phones can accommodate up to 10 eSIMS. This means you could have one number for business, one for personal, and so on.

The benefits of using eSIM will be most notable for international travelers. Prepaid eSIMS can be purchased online ahead of time for the countries you are traveling to on sites like Airalo, which has tie-ups with cellular networks in over 200 countries. This means you can ditch the overpriced roaming charges and tap into the local cellular network the minute your plane touches down in the country of your destination. No more having to find a local cellphone store or shop and swapping out your US SIM card, which can easily get lost.

What are the cons of eSIM

Activating a data plan on a foreign network with an eSIM is slightly different than sticking a different SIM card into your phone. The process is relatively straightforward, usually scanning a QR code and following a few prompts. But this could be challenging for those who are less tech and travel savvy.

There may be some privacy concerns. Some eSIM companies on the app store and google play store say they collect your data for tracking purposes.

Local carriers in other countries are still catching up on this technology.

Some other things to consider

Several things to consider: Iphone 14's and later models will no longer have a physical SIM card, and this is the same for some of the latest Samsung models and other popular android phones. If you travel overseas and want low priced data, you can either buy an eSIM from a local carrier in your destination country, which will give you a local phone number and data.

Many countries have not fully rolled out the eSIM technology or are just getting started. Also when you buy an eSIM in some countries you may be asked to register that eSIM which can add some time consuming steps. One of the easiest ways to make sure you have low cost available data at your fingertips when you travel is to buy a prepaid eSIM online ahead of time from an international company. This will give you data from the local network but no phone number. Your phone will connect to data as soon as you turn it on after landing and you won’t have to scramble to connect to local wifi networks.