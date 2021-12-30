Watch
After many ups and downs, the Utes are ready for the Rose Bowl

The Utes have come a long way since losing to BYU and they're ready for the Rose Bowl
Posted at 10:40 PM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 00:40:39-05

PASADENA, Calif. — It has been an up and down year for the University of Utah football team.

The early part of the season saw losses to San Diego State and in-state rival BYU.

Then Aaron Lowe was shot and killed at a house party, less than a year after star Ty Jordan died in an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Yet, as New Year's Day approaches, the Utes are getting ready to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena Saturday.

Ute center Nick Ford says there's one word to describe this Utah team, and that word is "grit."

