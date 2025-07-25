Arden Lauchheim wins 2025 Utah Women's State Amateur title

MIDWAY, Utah — Arden Louchheim took control of the Utah Women's State Amateur final during the first 18 holes of the 36-hole final, building a six-up lead in the morning round, before cruising to a 7 & 6 win over Kate Walker at Wasatch Mountain Golf Course.

It may have appeared to be an easy win for Louchheim, but it didn't start the way she wanted it.

"I think my front nine was one of the shakier ones I've played all week, but then, the putts started rolling and just stayed patient," said Louchheim. "There were definite nerves the first few holes, but having Berlin Long on the bag calmed me down. I looked to the side to see my parents; it meant a lot.

"Once I got into a groove, we started making the putts and managed to get up six-up early, which was important."

The University of Nebraska golfer from Park City then won the first two holes in the afternoon round to extend her lead, and she went on to win the match on the 30th hole.

"Anyone who is a name in Utah golf has won this tournament," added Louchheim. "To get to add my name to that list just means the world. I've seen all of those players and how successful their careers are, and to have this little checkpoint on mine is real validation."

Louchheim has won plenty of tournaments in the past, but she says this is the biggest win of her career.

"Up until this point, it was probably the Junior State Amateur, especially beating Kesley Chugg yesterday, that was a pretty big match for me and a big momentum boost," she said. "Just the caliber of players in this tournament is unlike any you can get, especially staying in your home state. I am very lucky to get to play in this.

"This is undoubtedly my biggest win yet."

Runner-up Walker will be a senior at Crimsons Cliff High School in the fall. She showed a lot of fight in the final holes, making some clutch putts to extend the match.

"It was definitely a fight, I was down a lot," said Walker. "So to be able to make those putts and come back and still stay in it was really awesome.

With the win, Louchheim earned a spot in the U.S . Women's Amateur in August at Bandon Dunes in Oregon.