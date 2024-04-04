A's spurn Salt Lake City, headed to temporary home in Sacramento

OAKLAND — Utah wanted the A's, but in the end, the A's didn't want Utah.

After a brief courtship in which Salt Lake City pitched the idea of temporarily hosting the Oakland A's before the club officially moves to Las Vegas, the team announced Thursday it is instead heading to Sacramento.

Starting next season, the A's will play at Sutter Health Park in California's capitol city. The franchise will play in Sacramento for three years, with an option for a fourth, until a new stadium is built in Las Vegas.

Salt Lake City was seen as an option to host the A's, even welcoming team officials to northern Utah for a visit. The franchise even made it known that it preferred to play in the new stadium being built in the Daybreak neighborhood instead of Smith's Ballpark where the Bees currently play.

With hopes of bringing Major League Baseball to Salt Lake City on a full-time basis, temporarily hosting the A's was seen a good way to show the area's passing for the sport.

