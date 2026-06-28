Bears star Braxton Jones shares lessons he's learned at annual football camp at Murray High School

MURRAY, Utah — Former Murray High School football star Braxton Jones hosted his second annual football camp Saturday on the very field he played on in years before he went on to play offensive tackle for the Chicago Bears.

During the camp, Jones taught the next generation of players important skills and lessons.

“It’s completely full circle, and I mean, it all ties together when I see the support system too around me, my mom, the team I have with Octagon, my agency, and everyone just coming out to support me and help me put this on, so it’s unbelievable, truly,” Jones said.

When Jones was asked about his favorite part of the camp, it was simple.

“The kids, I mean, their energy, and you know, watching them do the drills and have a good time,” he said.

After making it to the highest level in the game, Jones reflected on what was most important during his time growing up around football.

“I was just where I needed to be, and just being present, enjoying that exact moment, each and every moment,” Jones said. “Realizing how much comes from those small moments, coming up, growing up, and then soaking it all in. I wouldn’t be where it was if I didn’t live in the moment.”