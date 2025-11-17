Bee's manager is leaving the hive for the Los Angeles Angels

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — The longtime manager of the Salt Lake Bees is leaving the hive. The Los Angeles Angels announced Monday that Keith Johnson will be joining the Major League team as a third base coach.

2025 marked Johnson's tenth year as manager of the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees and his 18th season as a coach within the Angels organization. This was his third time in control of the team, and the stint started in 2023.

Johnson leaves the Bees as the franchise's all-time winningest manager, amassing 954 victories over his time with the team. He also holds the record for most games managed in franchise history.

Selected in the fourth round of the 1992 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers, Johnson made his Major League debut with the Angels in 2000. Johnson also played infield for Salt Lake, then the Stingers, during the 2002 and 2003 seasons.

The Los Angeles Angels say he will assume his role as third base coach immediately in preparation for the 2026 season.