American Red Cross of Utah kept its doors open for New Year's Day, meeting year-round need

SALT LAKE CITY — While many Utahns celebrated the start of 2026, volunteers, staff, and devoted donors were giving life-saving donations for hospitals across the state.

The American Red Cross of Utah kept its doors open on New Year's Day, emphasizing that the need for blood donations doesn't pause for holidays.

"The majority of all hospitals in the state of Utah rely on the American Red Cross to supply all blood donations," said Benjamin Donner, executive director of the American Red Cross of Central and Southern Utah.

The organization carries a significant responsibility to gather blood for those in need across Utah, with community members serving as the primary source of donations.

"Our team is here on January 1, everybody else is relaxing after a night of celebration," Donner said. "We are here every single day of the year, without question.”

The constant demand stems from blood's limited shelf life and the inability to stockpile donations indefinitely.

"Blood is only good for 42 days. And if we don't collect blood and platelets today, we can't make it up tomorrow," Donner said.

The Red Cross has faced challenges in recent months with declining donation numbers with the holiday season.

"It's difficult right now, we have seen over the last couple months a decline in the number of individuals making that choice and coming out," Donner said.

Despite the challenges, donors like Hillary Stephenson-Redd made time to give on New Year's Day.

"I was available. I'm a stay-at-home mom and my husband's home today to take care of the kids," Stephenson-Redd said. "It's just a service I feel like is really important.”

Her motivation comes from personal experience with family members who needed blood products.

"People in my life, specifically two children that were in the NICU," Stephenson-Redd said. "So I personally know that people like me benefit from these kinds of things. It's a really important service.”

Donner himself, even though he runs these facilities, was a recipient of that kindness saving his life.

"Several years ago, I needed an emergency blood transfusion. And I thought I was passionate about what we do then, before that—at that moment when I was unsure whether or not I would wake up the next day, but those four individuals that I will never get to meet, I'll never get to thank personally," Donner said. "And I get to still be here today because of them.”

He encourages people to consider blood donation as a meaningful way to begin the new year. "What better way to start my 2026 than to help somebody else stay alive?" Donner said.

Stephenson-Redd emphasized that anyone could find themselves in need of blood products. "It could be you. It could be your child. It could be your parent," she said.

And if that isn’t enough incentive to donate, the American Red Cross is offering an additional perk for donors through January 25.

Those who donate blood or platelets will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl 60, including airfare, game tickets, hotel stays and other amenities.

"Every donor starting today over the next four weeks, almost, will be put into that drawing," Donner said.

Hospitals continue to rely on a steady blood supply for emergency care, surgeries, and ongoing treatments. The Red Cross emphasizes that patients depend on their consistent presence.

"Those patients are counting on us being here. It's always the case," Donner said.

People can schedule appointments through the Red Cross Blood Donor app or here.