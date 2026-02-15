Jimmer Fredette has jersey retired in ceremony at BYU

PROVO, Utah — Saturday was special for Brigham Young University, because beyond a thrilling overtime win for the no. 22 Cougars over Colorado, Jimmer Fredette, a program legend, was honored at halftime as his jersey was retired.

Hang No. 32 in the rafters🙌 @BYUMBB retires Jimmer Fredette's jersey at halftime. pic.twitter.com/IEkBC9wbaI — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 14, 2026

"It's hard to put into words," Fredette said about the accomplishment. "You see the few jerseys that are up there, and it's not easy to get your jersey retired at [BYU] with a lot of the requirements that they have, so its a special thing to be able to have that.

"To be here and do this with my family now, right, with my kids; I'm glad they waited the 15 years, honestly. Because for me, now I get to have all my three kids there."

"Jimmermania" took the country by storm when Fredette played in Provo from 2007-11. In his senior season, he led the Cougars to an appearance in the Sweet 16, and they were ranked as high as No. 3 in the AP Poll.

The native of Glen Falls, New York, was named the National Player of the Year by all major outlets that year after leading the nation in scoring with 28.9 points per game.

"All I know is that he was him, that's about it," freshman forward AJ Dybantsa said.

"I don't know if words can even describe his impact on BYU basketball," head coach Kevin Young said. "I think just the fact that it turned into a true global phenomenon is incredible. The run [that] he had with Coach [Dave] Rose and all his teammates is something that I'm not sure we'll ever see in college basketball ever again at any school."

