TCU guard Tanner Toolson makes return to state of Utah

PROVO, Utah — Tanner Toolson, who played for both Brigham Young University and Utah Valley University, made a return to the state this week. The guard is back in the Big 12, suiting up for Texas Christian University, and his team played both the Cougars and Runnin' Utes this past week.

"If you would’ve asked me four years ago where you thought you’d be playing, I think TCU was never really on my radar," Toolson said. "The coaches and the staff and everything they presented to me was very appealing, and so being able to come down to TCU has been all I could ask for."

The Big 12 has a handful of teams in the Top 25, and his return to the conference has proven he can compete among the best.

"It’s a tough conference, obviously," he said. "Every single night is a gauntlet, and so being able to play against the highest level of competition, it really kind of sets your confidence high."

Being on the opposing end of a game in the Marriott Center against BYU was something new to him.

"Just kind of have flashbacks of my freshman year and how that went and all the friends and people that I met and teammates," Toolson said about being back in Provo. "So it was really, really cool to be back."

He’s remained good friends with Richie Saunders, a standout guard for the Cougars, and both explained what it was like playing against one another.

"It was great. I mean, [Richie and I] talk every week or so," Toolson said with a smile. "We’ve been keeping up with each other’s games, watching each other, supporting each other. Being able to play against him, it was pretty special."

"Yeah, that’s one of my really good friends, man," said Saunders, also wearing a grin when he was asked about Toolson on Wednesday night. "He had some really good stuff in that game. But he’s a stud, just got nothing but good stuff to say about him."

Toolson had dozens of his family members and friends in attendance at both games against BYU and Utah.

"It’s been awesome, just the love and support I have, and I’m so grateful for," he said.

