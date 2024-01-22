BYU great Puka Nacua gifts Super Bowl tickets to military veteran

LOS ANGELES — Fresh off his record-breaking rookie season in the NFL, former BYU great Puka Nacua continues to gain fans, this time by gifting Super Bowl tickets to a deserving military veteran.

Working with USAA and the Non-Commissioned Officers Association of America, Nacua awarded the tickets to James Sullivan, who served 23 years in the U.S. Air Force.

A lifelong fan of Nacua's Los Angeles Rams, Sullivan was stationed throughout the U.S, Greece and Germany during his military career supporting supply and logistics. In over two decades of service, Sullivan was awarded Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation, Air Force Achievement Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, and Airman of the Year.

U.S. Air Force CMSgt Jim Sullivan



Retiring at the rank of Chief Master Sergeant, Sullivan will be bringing a fellow Air Force veteran with him to the game next month in Las Vegas where they'll meet Nacua before the game.

“As soon as I was drafted by Los Angeles, I was welcomed into the Ramily, so it’s my privilege to give back to the faithful fans whenever I can,” said Nacua.

After two seasons at BYU, Nacua was drafted in the fifth round by the Rams and immediately became a star, breaking the NFL rookie record this season for receiving yards (1,473) and receptions (104).