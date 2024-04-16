Watch Now
BYU hires Suns assistant coach Kevin Young to replace Pope

Mary Schwalm/AP
Phoenix Suns acting head coach Kevin Young yells to his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Suns Celtics Basketball
Posted at 10:50 AM, Apr 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-16 12:54:17-04

PROVO, Utah — Brigham Young University has found their next men's basketball coach, hiring Phoenix Suns assistant head coach Kevin Young.

Young is BYU's choice to replace Mark Pope, who left Provo last week to become the head coach at the University of Kentucky.

“We had a variety of excellent candidates and a lot of interest in this position. Kevin is someone we have had our eye on for a while," said BYU Director of Athletics Tom Holmoe. "He has risen to the top of NBA assistant coaching ranks. He has been a lead candidate for NBA head coaching jobs and has been instrumental in developing top-level NBA talent. Kevin will bring a new perspective, with an extensive NBA background to our program. He is a phenomenal fit at BYU.

"He is humble, fun and super intelligent. Cougar Nation is going to love getting to know Kevin.”

A Salt Lake City native, Young will remain with the Suns through the NBA Playoffs, but will immediately start recruiting and hiring a coaching staff for BYU.

A former head coach with the D-League Utah Flash, Young has been an assistant with the Suns since October 2020.

