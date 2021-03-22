Menu

BYU women upset Rutgers in first round of NCAA tournament

Chuck Burton/AP
BYU's Paisley Harding (13) celebrates after BYU defeated Rutgers in a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the University Events Center in San Marcos, Texas, Monday, March 22, 2021. BYU defeated Rutgers 69-66.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Posted at 12:55 PM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 01:11:13-04

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The 11th-seeded BYU women's basketball team upset Rutgers 69-66 Monday to advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Led by 28 points from senior Paisley Johnson-Harding, the Cougars fought back after trailing by as many as 12 points near the end of the third quarter.

The Cougars outscored the sixth-seeded Scarlet Knights 26-16 in the final quarter to become the first lower-seeded team to win a game in the tournament.

BYU will face the third-seeded Arizona Wildcats Wednesday at 5 p.m. (MDT)

The Utah Valley University women's team also got an invite to the tournament. They were seeded 16th in the "Alamo Region" and played against #1 seed Stanford Cardinal Sunday night in the first round. The Wolverines lost 87-44.

It was UVU's first time at the women's NCAA tournament.

