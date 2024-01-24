Cutthroats, SLiCks, Brine Shrimps? Utah's got ideas for NHL team nickname

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah hockey fans awoke this morning to the exciting news that the Zamboni is officially in motion to bring an NHL franchise to the state.

Wednesday's announcement that the Smith Entertainment Group has formally asked the NHL to begin its expansion process, and then plop a team in northern Utah, has piqued the ice dreams of hockey fans across the state.

But aside from the timelines, technicalities and, of course, money, the biggest question about a potential team coming to Utah is what it will be called. Will it be for all of Utah like the Jazz or city-specific as in Real Salt Lake? And even bigger, what will be the team's nickname?

FOX 13 Newsasked its nearly 1 million Facebook followers for their nickname suggestions and the responses ranged from sensible and smart to silly and screwball.

Right off the bat... or stick... one of the most popular suggestions dove into Utah's past with Golden Eagles, the name of the minor league team that played in Salt Lake City from 1969 through 1994.

"The name has a lot of history," wrote Ryan Fryer.

Some wondered if Grizzlies would work, although the team that currently calls the Maverik Center home would probably have a thing or two to say about that.

Some suggestions played off the Beehive State's minor league baseball team nickname, but instead of the Bees, how about the Swarm or Hive?

Another idea incorporates the beauty of Utah in a nickname with the Utah Arches, while another submission suggested the Utah Brine Shrimps in honor of the few living things in the Great Salt Lake.

"It’s time for brine shrimp to get their due!" said Alison Satterlee.

Speaking of wildlife, many thought the Utah Cutthroats would be ideal considering the trout of the same name being abundant in the state. Meanwhile, Jennifer Hull Bruner went to the air with the Salt Lake Screaming Seagulls.

Amanda Churchill had a fun idea with SLiCks if the team ends up calling Salt Lake City its true home. Even funnier was the Salt Lake Traffic Cones from the folks at Intermountain Thrift, and if the team truly wants to be unique to Utah, Danny King received a bunch of support for his Frysauces submission.

CLICK HERE for more nickname suggestions.

