Davis scores 18, BYU uses second-half surge to beat Miami 72-62

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Davis scores 18, No. 9 BYU uses second-half surge to beat Miami Kennard Davis Jr., scored 18 points and AJ Dybantsa led a second-half surge that lifted No. 9 BYU to a 72-62 win over Miami in the ESPN Events Invitational on Thursday.

The Cougars trailed by four at halftime but Dybantsa opened the second half with a jumper and had 12 points by the time 10-0 and 7-0 runs gave BYU a 59-45 lead with 6:52 to play.

Robert Wright III scored 17 points and Dybantsa added 16 with eight rebounds for the Cougars (5-1), who went 6 of 10 from 3-point range in the second half, when they shot 54.5% and made 13 of 18 free throws. Keba Keita had 10 rebounds and seven blocks to go with six points.

Malik Reneau scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Miami (5-2). Shelton Henderson added 13 points and Tre Donaldson 12.

The Hurricanes led 33-29 at halftime despite going 3 of 13 from 3-point range and 2 of 9 at the foul line. The Cougars shot 39% and missed their only two foul shots.

There were five ties and eight lead changes before a 7-0 burst in the final minute gave Miami the lead. Henderson's three-point play made it 29-27. Ernest Udeh Jr. had a tipin and Donaldson had a put back after Udeh couldn't convert a three-point play. Wright slipped in a layup at the buzzer for BYU.

BYU lost backup guard Dawson Baker to a noncontact left knee injury as he went up for a layup with 5:55 remaining in the game.

Up next

BYU faces the winner of Georgetown and Dayton for the Magic Bracket title on Friday.

Miami meets the loser of Georgetown and Dayton on Friday.