Former BYU player now coach of BYU women's basketball team

PROVO, Utah — The BYU women's basketball team now has a new leader in charge. The school announced Monday that Lee Cummard has been named the team's full-time coach after serving as interim coach following Amber Whiting's departure.

Cummard has been on the team's staff since 2019 and previously played on the men's basketball team.

“Lee has been an important part of our BYU Athletics family for many years,” said BYU director of athletics Tom Holmoe. “His time as a star player on the men’s team, and a member of both the men’s and women’s basketball coaching staffs, gives him valuable experience and connection in this important position."

Cummard is the eighth head coach in the program's history. Prior to joining BYU's women's team he spent three seasons on staff with BYU's men's basketball team.

While on staff as associate head coach from 2022-25, Cummard helped the Cougars to back-to-back postseason appearances, the WBIT in 2024 and the WNIT in 2023. During that time, four players earned All-Conference honors.

“I am extremely grateful and honored to be given the opportunity to serve as the head coach of BYU women’s basketball,” Cummard said. “BYU is a special place that changes lives, and I am grateful for the impact it has had on my life. This program has a tremendous history of winning and doing things the right way, with great people. I am committed to continuing that tradition, and I look forward to helping our current and future student-athletes excel both on and off the basketball court.”

At the close of his four-year BYU career, Cummard ranked in the top 20 of 28 statistical categories. He ranks second in effective field goal percentage (.608), third in consecutive games played (131), fifth in 3-point field goal percentage (.431) and free throw percentage (.842). Following his collegiate career, he played professionally throughout the world until 2016.