Former UFC champion Velasquez arrested on suspension of attempted murder

Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez was arrested in California Monday on suspension of attempted murder.

According to the San Jose Police Department, Velasquez allegedly shot a man near the intersection of Monterey Highway and Bailey Avenue around 3:14 p.m. local time.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

"The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation at this time," authorities said.

Police said Velasquez has been booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

According to online jail records, the 39-year-old is currently being held without bail.

The two-time UFC heavyweight champion hasn't competed in MMA since February 2019 when he lost to current heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a 26-second knockout fight, CBS Sports and Yahoo! Sports reported.