Former USC, Pitt QB Slovis transferring to BYU

Barry Reeger/AP
Pittsburgh quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) throws a pass against Syracuse during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Pittsburgh, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Posted at 10:58 AM, Dec 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-24 12:58:32-05

PROVO, Utah — Less than 12 hours after BYU lost one quarterback, they have found another.

Former Pittsburgh quarterback Kedon Slovis announced Saturday that he is transferring to BYU ahead of next season.

The Cougars will be Slovis's third collegiate stop after first playing at USC, then transferring to Pitt, and now heading to Provo.

"I’m excited for this new chapter and can’t wait to get to work. #GoCougs," Slovis tweeted.

During his one season with Pitt, Slovis threw for 2,397 yards, 10 touchdowns and 9 interceptions as the Panthers went 8-4 and earned an invitation to the Sun Bowl.

The Cougars are in need of a quarterback after two-year starter Jaren Hall announced Friday that he was leaving school and declaring for the NFL Draft.

