Former USC, Pitt QB Slovis transferring to BYU

PROVO, Utah — Less than 12 hours after BYU lost one quarterback, they have found another.

Former Pittsburgh quarterback Kedon Slovis announced Saturday that he is transferring to BYU ahead of next season.

The Cougars will be Slovis's third collegiate stop after first playing at USC, then transferring to Pitt, and now heading to Provo.

"I’m excited for this new chapter and can’t wait to get to work. #GoCougs," Slovis tweeted.

I will always be grateful for Coach Narduzzi and the time I got to spend with all of my teammates at the University of Pittsburgh.

I’m excited for this new chapter and can’t wait to get to work. #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/yg0Sa4rXP6 — Kedon Slovis (@Kedonslovis) December 24, 2022

During his one season with Pitt, Slovis threw for 2,397 yards, 10 touchdowns and 9 interceptions as the Panthers went 8-4 and earned an invitation to the Sun Bowl.

The Cougars are in need of a quarterback after two-year starter Jaren Hall announced Friday that he was leaving school and declaring for the NFL Draft.

