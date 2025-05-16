Former Utah State basketball player faces possible death penalty after drug arrest in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Former Utah State basketball player Jarred Shaw faces a possible death penalty sentence after he was arrested and accused of attempting to smuggle drugs into Indonesia.

Shaw, 34, was arrested in Jakarta on May 7 after police searched his apartment and found more than 100 pieces of THC cannabis candies. Officials said the package containing the items was sent from Thailand to the apartment just outside the capital city.

Video from Indonesia shows Shaw being walked into a media conference in handcuffs on then Wednesday, and then standing up with his back towards the public as authorities discussed his arrest.

According to Indonesian authorities, Shaw could receive a life sentence or the death penalty if he is convicted. According to the Associated Press, Indonesia's extremely strict drug laws sometimes lead to convicted smugglers to be executed by firing squad.

Shaw was in the country to play for the Tangerang Hawks in the Indonesian Basketball League, however, the club said his contract had been terminated following the arrest.

“We don’t tolerate players, administrators or anyone in the field involved in drugs. There is no room for drug users in the basketball world,” said league chairman Budisatrio Djiwandono.

In two seasons at Utah State, Shaw started 58 games for the Aggies in 2012-2014, earning honorable mention All-Mountain West Conference honors his second season. Shaw averaged 14.2 points per game before leaving Utah State and playing professionally in numerous leagues around the world.