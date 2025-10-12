Hawaii beats Utah State 44-26, snaps 8-game skid against Aggies

HONOLULU (AP) — Micah Alejado threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score on Saturday night to help Hawaii beat Utah State 44-26 for the Rainbow Warriors' first win over the Aggies since 2010.

Alejado was 34-of-54 passing for 413 yards and three touchdowns — all to Pofele Ashlock — and scored on a 15-yard run that gave Hawaii (5-2, 2-1 Mountain West Conference) a 34-26 lead with 11:55 to play.

Ashlock finished with eight receptions for 113 yards and touchdowns of 18, 7 and 31 yards. Jackson Harris had 117 yards receiving on seven catches and Landon Sims had 10 carries for 82 yards and a TD.

Bryson Barnes threw a 32-yard touchdown to Broc Lane that gave Utah State (3-3, 1-1) a 26-24 lead 59 seconds into the second half before the Rainbow Warriors scored the final 20 points.

The Aggies had won eight straight— by an average of 26.4 points — against Hawaii.

Kansei Matsuzawa made field goals of 46 and 36 yards in the second half.

Hawaii's Nick Cenacle, a preseason all-Mountain West Conference selection who returned from a four-game absence (knee), had six receptions for 57 yards.

Miles Davis had 102 yards rushing and a touchdown on 15 carries for Utah State.