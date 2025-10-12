Saturday's RedWest attendees allowed to attend Sunday after weather cancellation

SALT LAKE CITY — After Saturday's performances at the RedWest country music festival were cut short by several hours, event organizers say they are allowing those with tickets from that day to attend Sunday for no extra charge.

The event at the Utah State Fair Park was halted Saturday around 5:15 p.m. due to severe weather, including lightning. Fans were left waiting for hours as they hunkered down wherever they could, and then at 9:40 p.m., the event's social media pages announced that it would not resume that night.

Later that night, organizers posted that Saturday single-day tickets would be honored on Sunday.

Post Malone was scheduled to headline Saturday night; Noah Kahan is headlining Sunday.

"We want you to know that your comfort, safety, and experience are always our top priority. Rest assured, we will remain under full venue capacity today," the latest announcement read.

They have not yet answered fans' questions about refunds; FOX 13 News is working to find answers to those questions and others as the final day of the festival gets underway.

Fortunately, the weather in the Salt Lake area is expected to be calm for the rest of Sunday.