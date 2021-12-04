Here's how Utes fans can score tickets to the Rose Bowl

SALT LAKE CITY — For the Utah football team, getting to the Rose Bowl took a season-long effort of hard fought battles against some of the best teams in the country.

For Utes fans, getting to the Rose Bowl may prove to be a lot more difficult.

READ: Utah wins first Pac-12 title with dominating win over Oregon

Tickets to the annual Rose Bowl game are considered one of hardest to get a hold of, and the task will be even tougher this year as the Utes will make their very first appearance in the game affectionately called "The granddaddy of them all."

Rose Bowl tickets went on sale to the public on Nov. 18, and as of 9:30 p.m. Friday, tickets were still available to be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Once the general sale tickets are gone, Utes fans will have to go through second-hand sites like StubHub or hope they can score something through the university.

Each participating team is allotted a certain amount of tickets that rarely satisfies the masses who want to attend. As of Friday night, school athletic officials had not announced the process for Utes fans to get Rose Bowl tickets through its office.

Fans should continue to check online to learn how Rose Bowl tickets will be distributed.