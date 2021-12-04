Watch
Utah wins first Pac-12 title with dominating win over Oregon

Chase Stevens/AP
Utah running back Tavion Thomas (9) celebrates his touchdown against Oregon during the first half of the Pac-12 Conference championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Posted at 9:30 PM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-04 00:00:02-05

LAS VEGAS — Everything came up roses for the University of Utah on Friday as the Utes crushed Oregon 38-10 to win their first-ever Pac 12 Conference championship.

Along with the conference title comes a trip to the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day, another first for a Utes team that the Ducks don't want to face anytime soon. In the last 13 days, Utah outscored Oregon 76-17 over two games.

Friday's game at Allegiant Stadium along the Las Vegas Strip was a lot like the first meeting this season between the two teams, with Utah dominating from start to finish.

The Utes jumped out to a 7-0 lead on their opening drive following a Tavion Thomas touchdown run, and then doubled the lead when Devin Lloyd ran back an interception 34 yards for a pick six.

Following another interception off Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown right before the half, Jadon Redding hit a 50-yard field goal to give Utah a 23-0 halftime lead.

After the break, the beat down continued with a T.J. Pledger touchdown run and ensuing 2-point conversion handing the Utes a 31-3 lead at the end of the third quarter.

The conference title in football is the first for the school since it joined the Pac-12 in 2011. The Rose Bowl appearance will be Utah's first in a New Year's Day bowl since beating Alabama in the 2009 Sugar Bowl.

Utah finished its regular season at 10-3 and will now face either Iowa or Ohio State in the Rose Bowl in Pasedena on Jan. 1.

