Watch Now
Sports

Actions

In a March Madness reboot, BYU is back in Sweet 16 with 91-89 victory over Wisconsin

NCAA Wisconsin BYU Basketball
David Zalubowski/AP
Brigham Young center Keba Keita, left, looks to pass the ball as Wisconsin forward Steven Crowl defends during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
NCAA Wisconsin BYU Basketball
Posted

DENVER (AP) — BYU withstood a ferocious charge from Wisconsin's John Tonje to hold off the Badgers for a 91-89 victory Saturday that sends the program to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2011 — the days of Jimmer Fredette.

Tonje finished with 37 points, including eight during a desparate comeback down the stretch. But trailing by two, he shot a fadeaway air ball just before the buzzer that allowed the Cougars to escape.

Tonje was the first player to crack 30 points this year in March Madness.

Richie Saunders scored 25 for the sixth-seeded Cougars.

BYU will play Alabama or St. Mary's next Thursday in Newark at the East Regional.

Recent Local Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Watch the Utah Hockey Club all season long on Utah 16
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere