Jazz increase home game capacity to 13,000 during NBA Playoffs

Isaac Hale/AP
The Jazz Bear waves a flag just before an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Isaac Hale)
Posted at 10:39 AM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 12:40:38-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz will nearly double their current attendance limits at Vivint Arena to 13,000 for the upcoming NBA Playoffs.

Fans attending games must still wear masks, despite the CDCs announcement Thursday that fully vaccinated people no longer need to a face covering at most indoor locations.

Like most professional and collegiate sports teams, fan attendance has been limited during the pandemic.

In April, the team expanded attendance to 6,700 fans, which is approximately 33 percent of capacity. When full, the arena can hold around 20,000 for a basketball game.

Courtside seats will remain available to those who show proof of full vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test.

Tickets for Jazz playoff games went on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

