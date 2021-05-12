Donovan Mitchell won't travel on final Jazz road trip

SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell won't return to game action until the NBA Playoffs after the Jazz announced the All-Star won't travel on the team's final road trip of the regular season.

Mitchell has missed Utah's last 13 games since spraining his right ankle against the Pacers on April 16. The decision to rest Mitchell for the final three games came after his injury was reevaluated Tuesday.

Utah will face Portland Wednesday in the team's final home game before heading out to end the regular season at Oklahoma City and then Sacramento on Sunday.

During Mitchell's absence the Jazz have gone 8-5, although the team still maintains the best record in the NBA. If Utah keeps the top seed in the Western Conference, they will face off against the winner of the league's new Play-In Tournament which will determine the playoff's eighth seed.