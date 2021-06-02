Jazz owner gives Ja Morant's family free courtside seats, VIP treatment for next playoff game in SLC

After banning the fans who hurled offensive insults last week, the Utah Jazz are doing more to try to make up for the bad experience had at Vivint Arena by the family of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.

Jazz owner Ryan Smith is giving a group of Morant's family and friends free tickets to courtside seats, car service and lodging for Game 5 of the Utah-Memphis first-round playoff series, according to ESPN.

The Memphis guard's father, Tee Morant, said Smith reached out to the family to make the offer ahead of Wednesday's game in Salt Lake City.

"It was a nice gesture from the Jazz," Tee Morant told ESPN over the phone. "It was unfortunate. It was just a few fans — most of them were great and cheering right alongside with us."

However, Tee Morant said the group of five guests will not include Ja's mother Jamie. The stress caused by the harassment last week were reportedly too much.

"She said her anxiety couldn't take it," Tee Morant said.

Smith, as well as new part-owner Dwyane Wade and most if not all of the Jazz players spoke out against the few fans' behavior after the Morants opened up about the experience.

The Jazz have an opportunity to close out the series Wednesday as they lead 3-1. If they lose, Game 6 will be played in Memphis on Friday.