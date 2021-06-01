Utah Jazz take 3-1 playoff series lead vs. Memphis Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Utah Jazz beat the Memphis Grizzlies 120-113 Monday night, taking a 3-1 lead with an opportunity to close out the series at home.

All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 30 points, followed by 2021 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson with 24. Rudy Gobert, also a two-time All-Star and a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, chipped in 17, and Bojan Bogdanovic added 13.

Memphis was led by Ja Morant with 23 points. Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr. each added 21.

The two teams will face off for Game 5 Wednesday night at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

Utah needs just one more victory to win the first-round playoff series and advance to play the winner between the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks. That series is tied 2-2.

However, the Jazz also had a 3-1 lead against the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2020 playoffs, but the Nuggets made the comeback and won three straight games, including a nail-biter Game 7.