Jazz to host free watch party for Saturday's playoff game

SALT LAKE CITY — Jazz fans will still be able to gather and cheer on their team together, even when they're on the road this coming weekend.

READ: Mitchell 'incensed' at being held from playoff opener, report says

The team will hold a free watch party at Vivint Arena when the Jazz hit the road Saturday for Game 3 of their playoff series against Memphis.

Doors at the arena will open at 6:30 p.m. and all fans will receive a 10 percent discount code at the Utah Jazz Team Store, plus a chance to win playoff tickets and autographed team gear. The game will be broadcast on the video boards inside the arena.

After falling in Game 1 Sunday, the Jazz and Grizzlies will return to Vivint Arena for Game 2 on Wednesday.