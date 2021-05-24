Watch
Jazz to host free watch party for Saturday's playoff game

Rick Bowmer/AP
Fans watch the Utah Jazz compete against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Posted at 1:53 PM, May 24, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Jazz fans will still be able to gather and cheer on their team together, even when they're on the road this coming weekend.

The team will hold a free watch party at Vivint Arena when the Jazz hit the road Saturday for Game 3 of their playoff series against Memphis.

Doors at the arena will open at 6:30 p.m. and all fans will receive a 10 percent discount code at the Utah Jazz Team Store, plus a chance to win playoff tickets and autographed team gear. The game will be broadcast on the video boards inside the arena.

After falling in Game 1 Sunday, the Jazz and Grizzlies will return to Vivint Arena for Game 2 on Wednesday.

