Utah Jazz lose first game of playoff series vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 109-112

Rick Bowmer/AP
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) blocks the shot of Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton (0) during the first half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Jordan Clarkson, De'Anthony Melton
Dillon Brooks, Royce O'Neale
Posted at 10:15 PM, May 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 00:21:40-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz started their 2021 playoff run with a loss Sunday night.

After a back-and-forth battle at Vivint Arena, the 8th-seed Memphis Grizzlies walked away with the 112-109 win over the 1st-seed Jazz.

The Jazz led by as many as 14 points in the second quarter, but Memphis caught back up in the final minutes of the first half. The Grizzlies then held onto the lead for the entire second half.

Utah was without starting shooting guard and two-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell. He was expected to play as recently as Sunday morning, but the team announced just a few hours before tip-off that he would remain on the bench. He is recovering after spraining his ankle in mid-April.

The Jazz also found their two other All-Stars, Mike Conley and Rudy Gobert, in foul trouble early in the third quarter. Gobert ultimately fouled out.

The two teams face off again Wednesday night, again in Salt Lake City.

The first team to win four games out of seven wins the series and advances to the second round of the playoffs.

