Johnson's goal-line INT, pick-6 highlight BYU's 34-13 win at East Carolina for 3-0 start

GREENVILLE, N.C. — BYU's Evan Johnson had a goal-line interception followed by a short pick-6 on East Carolina's next throw to help the Cougars beat the Pirates 34-13 on Saturday night.

Johnson's takeaways highlighted the win for BYU (3-0), which had allowed just three points through wins against Portland State and Stanford.

The defense twice kept the Pirates (2-2) out of the end zone on drives that breached BYU's 10-yard line. Johnson cut in front of a bad-decision throw by Katin Houser for a TD-preventing pick that ended one second-quarter drive, while BYU held ECU to a third-quarter field goal after taking a 20-3 lead.

Johnson's score stood out, coming after ECU muffed a punt return to start from its own 1 with 59 seconds before halftime. On the next snap, Houser threw left toward Anthony Smith, only to see Johnson pounce on the route for an easy score.

BYU's Bear Bachmeier accounted for two touchdowns, hitting Carsen Ryan for a 20-yarder in the third and scoring on a 16-yard keeper in the fourth. LJ Martin broke free for a 41-yard TD with 3:44 left as a punctuating score.

BYU surrendered its first touchdown this year on Houser's 2-yard run midway through the fourth, though the Cougars led 27-6 by that point.

The takeaway

BYU: The Cougars, the top vote-getter among unranked teams for the AP Top 25 poll, are 3-0 for the third straight year and fifth time in six seasons.

ECU: The Pirates had outscored Campbell and Coastal Carolina 94-3 since the season-opening loss at N.C. State. But things went poorly Saturday with seven false-start penalties along with the two turnovers.

Up next

BYU: The Cougars open Big 12 play by visiting Colorado on Sept. 27.

ECU: The Pirates open American Conference play by hosting Army in a short turnaround Thursday.