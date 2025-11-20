Lionel Messi to make Utah debut against Real Salt Lake in 2026

SALT LAKE CITY — Football fans, prepare! Real Salt Lake is set to welcome global icon Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami CF club to Utah next season.

Real Salt Lake released its 2026 regular season schedule on Thursday, with the highlight being Messi's first-ever Utah appearance on April 22, 2026 at America First Field in Sandy.

“It is an honor for our family and Miller Sports + Entertainment to welcome the greatest soccer player in the world to Utah,” said RSL chairman Steve Miller. “Many of us recall iconic sports moments in our lifetimes. Watching the great Lionel Messi play in the heart of the Wasatch will be inspiring to fans, young players and our community at large.”

A waitlist for priority ticket access for all games, including the Messi visit, opens Thursday at 8 p.m.

Besides Messi, the other top athletes set to play in Utah next season include Korean superstar Son Heung-min (Los Angeles Football Club), German Thomas Müller (Vancouver Whitecaps FC), and beloved Mexican figure Chucky Lozano (San Diego FC).

“Across the world, soccer brings people together, and here in Utah, we love being part of that story,” said Utah Governor Spencer Cox. “Utahns love sports, and our fans are known for their warm, friendly spirit. We’re excited to see the greatest soccer player of all time play on the RSL field with the stunning Wasatch Mountains as the backdrop.”

Real Salt Lake will play a 34-game MLS regular-season slate during the 2026 season, which kicks off on February 21 when the team travels to Vancouver. The RSL home opener will be against the defending-champion Seattle Sounders FC on February 28.