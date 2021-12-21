NASCAR driver addresses anti-Biden 'Let's go, Brandon' chant

NASCAR driver Brandon Brown recently wrote an op-ed in Newsweek to discuss becoming associated with an anti-President Joe Biden chant.

In the article published Monday, Brown addressed the meme that threw him into the national spotlight. The chant, "Let's go, Brandon," first occurred when NBC reporter Kelli Stavast interviewed the 28-year-old after winning at Talladega Superspeedway in October.

Stavast thought the crowd began chanting during the interview what Stavast thought was "Let's go, Brandon!" about the driver's win, but what the crowd was chanting was "(expletive) Joe Biden."

In the Newsweek article, Brown said he has "no interest in leading some political fight" but understands why many Americans are frustrated with the government.

"I understand that millions of people are struggling right now and are frustrated," Brown wrote. "Struggling to get by and struggling to build a solid life for themselves and their families, and wondering why their government only seems to make it worse. People have a right to frustration—even anger."

Brown said he plans to use his newfound fame and he's "no longer going to be silent about the situation I find myself in."