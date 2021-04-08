Watch
Booker, Paul lead Suns to 117-113 OT win over Jazz

Matt York/AP
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) drives as Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (10) pursues during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns, April 7, 2021
Posted at 5:18 AM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 07:36:04-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Devin Booker scored 35 points, Chris Paul added 29 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Utah Jazz 117-113 in overtime Wednesday night in an entertaining matchup between the top two teams in the NBA.

Booker had a couple of clutch mid-range jumpers to keep the Jazz behind and Paul made a 3-pointer with a minute left that pushed Phoenix ahead 114-108.

Utah pulled to 114-112 on Mike Conley’s layup with 21 seconds left, but could never tie it.

Paul hit two free throws with 7.8 seconds left to finally seal it and wrap up the season series with a game left.

Phoenix has won seven in a row.

Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 41 points.

