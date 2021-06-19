Conley, Mitchell cleared to play tonight in Game 6

LOS ANGELES — All-Star guards Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley are available to play Friday night as the Utah Jazz look to force a Game 7 in their Western Conference playoff series with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The team announced the good news less than an hour before Game 6 tip-off.

A short time later, they also announced that Donovan Mitchell -- who was listed Thursday as "questionable" -- is also available for the must-win game.

Donovan Mitchell just wrapped up his pregame workout. Looked relatively normal. Would guess he'll be available, but we'll get official word shortly. — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) June 19, 2021

Conley has not played in any of the previous five games in the series against the Clippers after suffering a hamstring injury in Utah's series-clinching win against Memphis two weeks ago.

Los Angeles has a 3-2 series lead, meaning the Jazz must win Friday to avoid elimination.