Conley, Mitchell cleared to play tonight in Game 6

Rick Bowmer/AP
Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell, left, and Mike Conley, right, cheer for their team in the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Posted at 7:37 PM, Jun 18, 2021
LOS ANGELES — All-Star guards Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley are available to play Friday night as the Utah Jazz look to force a Game 7 in their Western Conference playoff series with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The team announced the good news less than an hour before Game 6 tip-off.

A short time later, they also announced that Donovan Mitchell -- who was listed Thursday as "questionable" -- is also available for the must-win game.

Conley has not played in any of the previous five games in the series against the Clippers after suffering a hamstring injury in Utah's series-clinching win against Memphis two weeks ago.

Los Angeles has a 3-2 series lead, meaning the Jazz must win Friday to avoid elimination.

