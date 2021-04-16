X-rays negative after Donovan Mitchell leaves Jazz game with ankle injury

SALT LAKE CITY — After Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell was helped off the court during Friday's win over Indiana, x-rays were reportedly negative on the All-Star's injured ankle.

Mitchell injured his right ankle in the third quarter and did not return to the game.

ESPN reports Mitchell suffered a low ankle sprain, although an MRI scheduled for later Friday will determine the extent of the injury.

"Obviously we hope that it's nothing serious," said head coach Quin Snyder, "but they're in the process of doing everything they can do to assess that."

Mitchell had put up 22 points before leaving with 8:20 remaining in the third quarter in the 119-111 victory. The injury came as new Jazz part-owner Dwyane Wade looked on from courtside.

The Jazz announced Friday that Wade had taken an ownership stake in the team. While meeting with the media, Wade talked about his close relationship with Mitchell and how he hopes to mentor the Jazz star moving forward.