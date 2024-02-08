Jazz deal Olynyk, Agbaji to Raptors ahead of NBA trade deadline

SALT LAKE CITY — The wheeling and dealing continues for the Utah Jazz as the team made another move Thursday, sending Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji to Toronto in exchange for players and a first-round draft pick.

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported the trade, adding that the pick Utah receives will be the least favorable of the Oklahoma City, L.A. Clippers, Houston and Utah's own picks in the 2024 NBA Draft.

The Jazz also receive Otto Porter Jr. and Kira Lewis Jr. in the deal.

Olynyk has averaged 8.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game for Utah this season, while Agbaji has seen his performance slip a bit since being acquired in last season's Donovan Mitchell trade, averaging just 5.4 points per game.

Because of injuries, Porter has played just 23 games over the last two seasons.

The trade is the second Utah has made in as many days, with the Jazz shipping Simone Fontecchio to Detroit in exchange for an early second-round draft pick Wednesday.