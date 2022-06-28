Jazz offer head coaching job to Celtics assistant Will Hardy, report says

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz are reportedly close to hiring the team's next head coach.

Respected NBA reporter Shams Charania of The Athletic tweeted Tuesday that the Jazz are "closing in on deal" to hire Boston Celtics assistant Will Hardy.

Meanwhile, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Utah has offered Hardy the job to replace longtime coach Quin Snyder. Wojnarowski adds that Hardy is finalizing a deal to accept the job.

Before joining the Celtics, the 34-year-old Hardy worked with the San Antonio Spurs under Gregg Popovich.

