Jazz say Mitchell available to play Game 2 vs. Grizzlies

Rick Bowmer/AP
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell warms up before the start of their NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Salt Lake City. The Utah Jazz announced that All-Star guard Mitchell will miss Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Donovan Mitchell
Posted at 2:06 PM, May 24, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — There will be no suspense for the Utah Jazz heading into Game 2 of their series vs. Memphis: Donovan Mitchell will play, or at least he will be available to play.

The team announced on Twitter Monday that the All-Star guard is "available" to return to the court for the first time since spraining his ankle on April 16.

Mitchell was kept out of Sunday's Game 1 loss and was reportedly upset about the team's actions. While Mitchell said he felt fine the morning of the game, the team announced hours before tip-off that he would not play.

