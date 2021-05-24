Jazz say Mitchell available to play Game 2 vs. Grizzlies

SALT LAKE CITY — There will be no suspense for the Utah Jazz heading into Game 2 of their series vs. Memphis: Donovan Mitchell will play, or at least he will be available to play.

The team announced on Twitter Monday that the All-Star guard is "available" to return to the court for the first time since spraining his ankle on April 16.

Donovan is available to play in Game 2. — utahjazz (@utahjazz) May 24, 2021

Mitchell was kept out of Sunday's Game 1 loss and was reportedly upset about the team's actions. While Mitchell said he felt fine the morning of the game, the team announced hours before tip-off that he would not play.