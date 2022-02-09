Jazz trade Joe Ingles in three-team deal involving Blazers, Spurs, report says

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz reportedly traded Joe Ingles on Wednesday, ending the run of one of the team's most beloved players.

ESPNs Adrian Wojnarowski reports Ingles is part of a three-team deal involving the Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs. Ingles was dealt to Portland, while the Jazz will receive Blazers guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Spurs forward Juancho Hernangomez.

In addition to Ingles, the Jazz are also sending out two second-round draft picks.

Ingles, 34, who began his Jazz career in 2014 after being cut by the Los Angeles Clippers, suffered a season-ending ACL injury on Jan. 30. Because of the injury, Ingles' value to the Blazers comes from his expiring $13 million contract.

Since Ingles is a free agent after the season, Wojnarowski reports the Australian native could return to Utah in the offseason.

Because of his deficiencies on the defensive end of the court, an Ingles trade did not come as a surprise, but the loss of a longtime favorite among his teammates and fans will be felt by many.

Ingles himself acknowledged a trade was possible when he met with the media following the injury last week.

"If I’m able to get someone back that would help them make a push for the end of the year, I understand that," said Ingles. "I’m not going to sit here and be sour and upset."

Alexander-Walker was traded for the second time in two days after being dealt by the Pelicans in the deal that will bring C.J. McCollum to New Orleans. The 17th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Alexander-Walker is averaging 12.8 points per game this season.

The Spurs will receive Tomas Satoransky, along with one of Utah's second-round draft picks; while in addition to Ingles, the Blazers will get Elijah Hughes and another of the second-round picks from the Jazz.

