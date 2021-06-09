Utah Jazz win Game 1 of conference semi-finals vs. LA Clippers

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz overcame a first-half slump against the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday night to win the first game of the round two playoff series 112-109.

Utah's shots weren't falling throughout the first half -- they had a streak of 21 missed shots in a row. They went into the break trailing by 13.

But the Jazz caught up in the third quarter and took back a narrow lead, followed by back-and-forth lead changes.

The Jazz led by as many as 10 in the fourth quarter. In the final seconds, the Clippers had a chance to tie the game with a 3-pointer. However, Marcus Morris' attempt was blocked by Rudy Gobert, the two-time Defensive Player of the Year (and favorite to win a third time for this season).

Donovan Mitchell scored 45 points, Gobert added 10, and Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson each had 18.

Utah was without all-star guard Mike Conley as he recovers from a pulled hamstring.

The series continues Thursday, again at Vivint Arena.