Menu

Watch
SportsNBA

Actions

Jazz's Mike Conley to play in All-Star game after last-minute substitution

items.[0].image.alt
Kevin C. Cox/AP
Utah Jazz's Mike Conley reacts to a 3-point basket against the Denver Nuggets during the third quarter of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
Nuggets Jazz Basketball
Posted at 6:48 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 20:59:46-05

ATLANTA, Ga. — Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley will be playing in Sunday's NBA All-Star game and 3-point contest, according to multiple reports.

Conley was selected Friday to replace Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns, reporter Shams Charania said on Twitter. Booker will miss the game due to a sprained knee.

Conley will join his teammates Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell in the game, as well as Coach Quin Snyder. Conley will be with Mitchell on Team Durant, while Snyder will coach Team LeBron with Gobert on the roster.

Booker was also slated to compete in the 3-pointer shootout. Conley will take his place there as well, where Mitchell is a fellow competitor.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere