Jazz's Mike Conley to play in All-Star game after last-minute substitution

ATLANTA, Ga. — Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley will be playing in Sunday's NBA All-Star game and 3-point contest, according to multiple reports.

Conley was selected Friday to replace Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns, reporter Shams Charania said on Twitter. Booker will miss the game due to a sprained knee.

Conley will join his teammates Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell in the game, as well as Coach Quin Snyder. Conley will be with Mitchell on Team Durant, while Snyder will coach Team LeBron with Gobert on the roster.

Booker was also slated to compete in the 3-pointer shootout. Conley will take his place there as well, where Mitchell is a fellow competitor.