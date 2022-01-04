Watch
Joe Ingles enters COVID protocols, report says

Gerald Herbert/AP
Utah Jazz guard Joe Ingles (2) goes to the basket between New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) and guard Jose Alvarado in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. The Jazz won 115-104. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Joe Ingles
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz guard Joe Ingles has reportedly entered the NBA's COVID protocols. The move will keep Ingles away from the team for an undetermined number of games.

ESPNs Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted the news Tuesday afternoon.

Before Ingles, the Jazz were the only team in the NBA to not have a player placed under league protocols.

According to the NBA, players who are vaccinated and asymptomatic can clear quarantine after six days if they are no longer a health risk.

The Jazz are currently on a five-game road trip and are scheduled to play in Denver on Wednesday night.

