Joe Ingles enters COVID protocols, report says

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz guard Joe Ingles has reportedly entered the NBA's COVID protocols. The move will keep Ingles away from the team for an undetermined number of games.

ESPNs Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted the news Tuesday afternoon.

Before Ingles, the Jazz were the only team in the NBA to not have a player placed under league protocols.

A first for the Utah Jazz this season: Joe Ingles has entered the league's Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 4, 2022

According to the NBA, players who are vaccinated and asymptomatic can clear quarantine after six days if they are no longer a health risk.

The Jazz are currently on a five-game road trip and are scheduled to play in Denver on Wednesday night.