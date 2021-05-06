Jordan Clarkson scores 30 points, Jazz rout Spurs 126-94

SALT LAKE CITY — Jordan Clarkson scored 30 points, Bojan Bogdanovic added 24 and the Utah Jazz routed the San Antonio Spurs 126-94 on Wednesday night.

Bogdanovic helped stake the Jazz to an early lead and Clarkson pushed it out of reach.

With Atlanta’s 135-103 victory over Phoenix, the Jazz reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the NBA and Western Conference playoff race despite the All-Star backcourt of Donovan Mitchell (ankle) and Mike Conley (hamstring) missing another game.

Luka Samanic scored 15 points to lead the Spurs for the first time this season.

Devin Vassell and Drew Eubanks each had 14 for the Spurs.

They have lost five straight as they fight for the final spot in the NBA play-in tournament.

