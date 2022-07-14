Knicks involved in Donovan Mitchell trade talks with Jazz, report says

SALT LAKE CITY — Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell could be headed home according to a new report that claims the New York Knicks have engaged in trade talks to acquire Utah's All-Star guard.

The Athletic report from Shams Charania and Tony Jones said the Jazz and Knicks have already entered into "discussions on a potential trade" to send Mitchell to New York. A framework for a trade has reportedly been talked about in the past 24 hours.

Any trade with the Knicks would be a homecoming of sorts for Mitchell, who was born in New York and his father currently works in the front office of the New York Mets.

Following the blockbuster trade of Rudy Gobert to Minnesota, numerous reports have said that Utah is now open to trading Mitchell and rebuilding the team through the NBA Draft. The Jazz acquired four first-round selections in the Gobert deal and would be looking for more in a Mitchell trade.

According to The Athletic, the Knicks have eight future first-round picks that could be used in any possible Mitchell trade.

Earlier this week, ESPN reported the Jazz were "showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios," according to sources close to "rival teams."

Mitchell has four years and $134.9 million remaining on his current contract.